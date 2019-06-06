Fort Worth

Fort Worth man killed in traffic accident on Northeast Loop 820

FORT WORTH

A Fort Worth man has been identified as the person killed Wednesday afternoon in a wreck on Northeast Loop 820, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Thursday.

The man was identified as Joe Aaron Hernandez, 26, who was pronounced dead at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday at the scene, according to the website. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Two other people were injured in the crash, which was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday on the express lanes of Northeast Loop 820 in northeast Fort Worth.

An 18-wheeler and a red Chevrolet Corvette were among the vehicles involved in the wreck, according to a police call log.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for more than three hours Wednesday as authorities investigated the fatal crash.

