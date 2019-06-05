Lost in remote Arkansas, a Fort Worth waiter texted his mom for help. A search is on

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

A broad search for a Fort Worth waiter who has been missing for four days after he became lost on a hiking trail in the mountains of west Arkansas continued on Wednesday without success.

Joshua McClatchy, 38, is in a remote and rugged area near Mena, Arkansas.

He sent two photos of the trail he was hiking on Saturday to his mother in a text message in the late morning. In another text, at about 5 p.m., McClatchy reported to his mother that he was lost. He wrote that he was calm and asked her to send help, said his sister, Miranda Balduf.

McClatchy sent no other messages, and it was not clear whether he received a message his mother, who lives in Arlington, sent in response.

McClatchy’s roommate shared with his relatives a checklist for the hike that McClatchy prepared. They compared the items on it to the belongings found in his car, located at the trail head, to determine what supplies he may have with him.

His relatives believe he likely had food when he became lost, Balduf said.

“Not a whole lot,” she said.

Authorities have searched from the ground and air area that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office described as rocky, steep and thick.

“We will do whatever it takes to find Mr. McClatchy and get him home to his family,” Sheriff D. Scott Sawyer said. “We will continue searching and we will find him.”

McClatchy became lost in the Caney Creek Wilderness Area on the Buckeye Trail. He had not previously hiked the trail, but had researched it and consulted with others who are familiar with it, Balduf said.

McClatchy grew up in Fort Worth, moved to Arlington when he was in sixth grade and lived in Lubbock while he attended Texas Tech University.

McClatchy lives in Fort Worth and works as a waiter at Uncle Buck’s Brewery & Steakhouse in Grapevine. He is single and is pursuing a graduate degree in social work, Balduf said.

The missing man’s trip was timed in part because of his birthday, on Sunday. It began Friday with a hike in Oklahoma.

Balduf was to join her mother and father Wednesday evening in the Mena area.