1 dead after Northeast Loop 820 crash; express lanes closed

One person is dead and eastbound express lanes on Northeast Loop 820 are shut down following an accident Wednesday afternoon, according to Fort Worth police.

The accident occurred in the 3200 block of 820 eastbound, police said. The Fort Worth police call log indicates an 18-wheeler and a red Chevy Corvette were involved in the crash.

Information about the conditions of others involved in the accident wasn’t immediately available.

Several units responded to the scene on Wednesday afternoon, according to the police call blog.