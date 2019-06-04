Fort Worth
Suspect charged in Fort Worth killing shot victim, another man in the head, police say
A suspect who authorities allege shot two men in the head in Fort Worth last month, killing one, has been charged and arrested.
Larry Pedersen, 39, of Burleson was charged in a warrant with murder and aggravated assault in the May 14 shootings at an apartment complex in south Fort Worth, according to police records.
Austin Tomlinson, 25, of Fort Worth died at a hospital the day after he was shot. Robert Watkins, 26, survived.
Pedersen was arrested and booked into jail on Monday.
Tomlinson and Watkins were shot about 9:45 p.m. following an argument at the Republic Deer Creek Apartments, in the 100 block of Goldstein Gate Drive.
