Suspect charged in Fort Worth killing shot victim, another man in the head, police say

Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A suspect who authorities allege shot two men in the head in Fort Worth last month, killing one, has been charged and arrested.

Larry Pedersen, 39, of Burleson was charged in a warrant with murder and aggravated assault in the May 14 shootings at an apartment complex in south Fort Worth, according to police records.

Austin Tomlinson, 25, of Fort Worth died at a hospital the day after he was shot. Robert Watkins, 26, survived.

Pedersen was arrested and booked into jail on Monday.