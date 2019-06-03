Officials identify intruder shot after argument with girlfriend, breaking into home

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 15 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

An intruder shot last week by a resident after breaking into a home has been identified as a Fort Worth teen, according to jail records and police.

Police identified the suspect as Fabian Luis Tovar, 18, of Fort Worth.

Tovar was wounded Thursday after breaking into a home in north Fort Worth and then fighting with residents. He was taken to a local hospital, treated and booked into jail.

Tovar was in the Tarrant County Jail Monday in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Police responded to a burglary in progress call about 2:35 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Schwartz Avenue.

Investigators determined that a man broke into the home, fought with a resident and then ran away. This all happened after the intruder had an argument with his girlfriend, police said.

But the intruder returned to the residence a second time and was shot when he tried to fight residents again, police said.

The wounded intruder fled the scene, but police found him a short time later.

No charges are expected to filed against the residents, police said.

Tovar was jailed after the shooting just days after he was sentenced to 30 days for assault and resisting arrest, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

The assault and resisting arrest occurred in March in Fort Worth, according to records.