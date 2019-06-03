High ranking Fort Worth official moves to Tarrant County College

Fort Worth City Hall. Assistant City Manager Susan Alanis will leave at the end of June. Star-Telegram

One of Fort Worth’s most tenured assistant city managers will depart at the end of the month for a leading job with Tarrant County College.

Susan Alanis, who has worked for the city since 1996, will start as chief operating officer at Tarrant County College District on July 1. She served in leading roles with many major city projects, including Dickies Arena, Sundance Square and the Fort Worth Zoo. Recently she was the city liaison for efforts to revitalize the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and a partnership with Trinity Metro.

“Susan has made many significant contributions to the City of Fort Worth and the residents that we serve,” said City Manager David Cooke in a statement.

Alanis oversaw the economic development, finance, human resources, public events and transportation and public works departments.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

She also oversaw the city’s IT department, which faces two state whistleblower lawsuits over allegations of data security mismanagement.





“I am deeply grateful to the mayor and City Council as well as my colleagues for the opportunities I have had and am looking forward to serving the community I love in a different way,” Alanis said in the statement.