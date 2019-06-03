Fort Worth

Fort Worth Fire Department dive team is assisting in a search for a missing person

How to save yourself from drowning

Use these tips to save yourself from drowning. By
Up Next
Use these tips to save yourself from drowning. By

Members of the Fort Worth Fire Department’s dive team were called to assist in the search for a person who possibly drowned Monday morning in southern Tarrant County.

The incident was near a pond in the 2600 block of Serenity Lane in Burleson. The call came in about 8:15 a.m., according to the fire department’s call log.

The age of the person that divers and authorities are searching for or whether a drowning actually took place was unknown this morning, according to an official with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department.

  Comments  