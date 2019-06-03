Fort Worth Fire Department dive team is assisting in a search for a missing person

How to save yourself from drowning Use these tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Use these tips to save yourself from drowning.

Members of the Fort Worth Fire Department’s dive team were called to assist in the search for a person who possibly drowned Monday morning in southern Tarrant County.

The incident was near a pond in the 2600 block of Serenity Lane in Burleson. The call came in about 8:15 a.m., according to the fire department’s call log.

The age of the person that divers and authorities are searching for or whether a drowning actually took place was unknown this morning, according to an official with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department.