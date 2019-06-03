Puppy could not stand or walk because he had not been fed, Fort Worth police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 15 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Two people who were booked into jail Sunday are accused of failing to provide food for a poodle puppy who could not stand or walk when he was brought to animal control officials in March, according to jail records and police reports.

As of April, the puppy was alive and recovering. Information was not available on Monday on the current condition of the young dog.

Ceaira Dorn, 25, of Fort Worth, was booked into the Fort Worth Jail Sunday afternoon, accused of animal cruelty in the case. She also was taken into custody on other outstanding warrants, according to jail records.

Jail records also identified James Turner, 48, of Fort Worth, as another suspect in the puppy case. Along with an animal cruelty charge, Turner faces a charge of delivering of a controlled substance.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Turner and Dorn are listed as living at the same Fort Worth address, but their relationship was not listed on any reports.

The case began on March 31 when an 11-month-old puppy was taken to animal control officials at 4900 Martin St.

Officials noted in reports the puppy “was very emaciated and could not walk or stand on his feet.”

A suspect claimed the puppy had been hit by a car four days prior and that was why he could not stand.

The puppy was taken to a rescue group the day he arrived at the shelter, according to reports.

Animal control officials contacted the suspect several times for explanations for the dog’s conditions, but she stopped answering telephone calls.

Dorn and Turner are accused of knowingly, intentionally or recklessly failing to provide necessary food to the puppy.

SHARE COPY LINK An Arlington, Texas, man who savagely tortured an 11-week-old German Shepherd was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday. The beatings were recorded on a home security camera.