Six arrested after Fort Worth police say they broke into an elementary school

Six teens and young adults were taken into custody early Monday after patrol officers responded to a burglary call at an elementary school in south Fort Worth.

Police have not determined how much damage was caused at South Hills Elementary, 3009 Bilglade Road.

Patrol officers received the call shortly after 2 a.m.

Initially, police were told four young people were breaking into the school, but once officers got to the scene, the number of suspects increased to six.

“All appear to be high school aged subjects from teenagers to adults,” said Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a police spokesman, in a Monday email. “It is unknown if they stole anything.”

The last day of school in the Fort Worth school district was Friday.