Lockheed Martin engineer, wife die on vacation in Fiji

A Lockheed Martin engineer and his wife both died over Memorial Day weekend under unknown circumstances in Fiji, where their bodies remain, according to the company.

David Paul, who worked in the north Fort Worth Beach Street facility, and his wife died while vacationing on the South Pacific island, Lockheed Martin spokesman Kenneth Ross said. He was unable to provide the name of Paul’s wife or where the couple resided.

The bodies haven’t yet been transferred to the U.S., Ross said. Although Lockheed Martin doesn’t know why there has been a delay, he said, the company is “working with the family” to determine “how we can support repatriating them.”

Ross didn’t know when exactly the deaths occurred.

Those who work directly with Paul at Lockheed Martin are aware of his death, he said.

He was unable to provide any other information about the couple or the cause of their deaths.