Wrong-way driver dies in head-on crash on Jacksboro Highway

An intruder was shot early Thursday by a resident after he broke into a Fort Worth home.

One person died in northwest Fort Worth early Sunday morning after driving the wrong way on Jacksboro Highway and striking an oncoming vehicle head-on, according to Fort Worth police.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and the single occupant of the other vehicle is in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital. Units responded to the scene in the 7600 block of Jacksboro Highway at around 2 a.m., following a report of a major accident, police said.

Police didn’t release the identity of the victim.

Detectives are investigating the incident, police said.



