Fort Worth denies workers’ comp claim for firefighter who died of pancreatic cancer

A workers’ compensation claim made on behalf a firefighter who died from pancreatic cancer has been turned down by the city.

The research does not support the claim that Capt. Keven Teague’s pancreatic cancer was likely caused by the environmental conditions he experienced during his 24 years with the Fort Worth Fire Department, according to a statement the city released Friday.

Teague, a 46-year-old father of two who died May 24, had a workers’ compensation claim filed by the fire department on behalf of his family on May 16 so that the review process could begin, the city’s statement said.

Officials with the local firefighters association concluded that Teague’s death should be considered to be in the line of duty because he most likely developed cancer as a result of his service as a firefighter. A firefighter who dies from cancer is presumed to have developed the disease due to exposure to heat, carcinogens, smoke or radiation, according to a press release from Fort Worth Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 440.

Fort Worth’s statement makes clear that city administrators do not agree with that position.

Fort Worth is mandated to follow the International Agency for Research on Cancer, which list the types of cancer that have a higher prevalence among firefighters and that are eligible for workers’ compensation benefits, the city’s statement said.

A board-certified medical expert in internal medicine with a sub-specialty in medical oncology determined that Teague did not have a disease that may be caused by exposure to heat, smoke, radiation or a known or suspected carcinogen as determined by IARC, according to the city’s claims administrator.

Also, pancreatic cancer is not included in a bill awaiting the governor’s signature that identifies the cancers that are compensable for first responders, the statement says. Due to the determination that Teague’s risk of pancreatic cancer was not more than the general population and the pending change in legislation, the difficult decision was made to deny his workers’ compensation claim, the city’s statement says.

“The City of Fort Worth is saddened by the loss of Fire Captain Keven Teague, who succumbed to pancreatic cancer Friday, May 24, 2019,” the statement reads. “The City values all its employees and works to ensure they receive all benefits they are due. “

