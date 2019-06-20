This stereo view photo is one of the earliest-known views of Fort Worth’s Main Street

This photograph was taken around 1878-1880. It is a stereo view of Fort Worth’s Main Street, which, when looked at through a special viewer, allowed the observer to see a three-dimensional picture. Courtesy





Do you recognize this city?

Although Fort Worth was about 30 years old at the time the photograph with this column was taken and had a new courthouse, hotel, and streetcar line, the often muddy and rutted streets required a quick step to navigate.

Taken about 1878-1880, this is one of the earliest known views of Main Street. It celebrates the growth that Fort Worth enjoyed after the Texas and Pacific Railway arrived on July 19, 1876. When looked at through a special stereographic viewer, the double image allowed the observer to see a three-dimensional picture (19th-century virtual reality, anyone?) of Panther City.

The new Tarrant County Courthouse, designed by J. H. Ryan and constructed by Thomas & Warner - both from Dallas, opened in September of 1877, replacing the courthouse that had burned in 1876. It housed not only the courts and county business, but a few attorneys who lost their convenient digs when space became tight.

Within only a few years, the Daily Democrat reported that the courthouse dome shown here had been “lifted two or three feet out of plumb by a cyclone” and beginning in mid-1881 would be replaced by a Mansard roof, which provided more office space. Today’s courthouse replaced that building in 1895.

Pride of place in this photograph goes to the new, 81-room El Paso Hotel on the left. It stood on the northwest corner of Main and Fourth streets, where Sundance Square Plaza is now located. The El Paso answered the call for a modern hotel, large enough to provide “rest and refreshment” to the many guests who appeared within months of the railroad’s arrival.

Fort Worth was the western terminus of the Texas and Pacific line until April 1880, so, for a few years, there was still a need for stagecoach service to deliver travelers, mail, and freight west of the city. The Arkansas, Texas & Pacific Mail Company, owned by longtime Arkansas stagecoach operator Colonel John Chidester, ran west to Yuma, Arizona, and had offices in the El Paso, and the company’s sign hung out over the hotel’s wooden sidewalk.

What about the street? It was a long walk – 17 blocks – from the Texas and Pacific depot to the courthouse, particularly if the rutted street was muddy and the wooden sidewalks didn’t all connect. Who wouldn’t want to take the streetcar?

Work started in September 1876, and the first two horse-drawn streetcars were in operation by the end of December. In the photo published with this column, a single track runs down the middle of Main, and the streetcar is in front of the courthouse. (Although Main got a coating of macadam - similar to asphalt - in 1883, it broke down under the heavy traffic. The street wasn’t fully paved with brick until 1902.)

This early photograph is a snapshot in time. Within a few years, brick buildings filled in the gaps and replaced wooden storefronts, giving Fort Worth the appearance of a real city.

Carol Roark is an archivist, historian, and author with a special interest in architectural and photographic history who has written several books on Fort Worth history.