Fort Worth
Robbers stole puppy, pointed gun at owner when he chased them, Fort Worth police say
Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 15
Police asked for help Friday to find three suspects who stole a bull mastiff puppy at gunpoint last week in a residential neighborhood.
Detectives released a photo of the robbers taken from a security camera in hopes that someone would recognize the robbers and contact police.
Authorities also released a photo of the puppy in case someone has seen the canine.
The holdup occurred on May 22 in the 7400 block of Darien Street.
Two men and a woman went to a home on Darien Street to purchase the dog for $500, police said.
The owner of the puppy was in the front yard with the trio who were holding the dog.
At some point, the suspects took off running with the puppy without paying.
The owner ran down the street after the suspects, but stopped and hid behind a car when one of the robbers pointed a handgun at him.
The robbers got into a gray early 2000s Honda and drove away.
A neighbor’s security camera captured images of the suspects as they ran away from the owner, police said.
Anyone with information should call police at 817-392-4377.
Comments