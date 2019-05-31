Fort Worth Zoo’s new exhibit lets kids get up close to these animals

Children interact with Texas animals at Fort Worth Zoo’s new exhibit Fort Worth Zoo opens new exhibit, Children's Ranch and Petting Corral as an interactive and educational area for children Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth Zoo opens new exhibit, Children's Ranch and Petting Corral as an interactive and educational area for children

Armed with brushes and big smiles, the children waited in the corral. Soon, goats came into view as they crossed a bridge into the Children’s Ranch and Petting Corral.

The new area at the Fort Worth Zoo opened Thursday, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a chance to meet the animals.

Besides the goats, children got to meet and touch sheep, snakes, chickens and the fan-favorite Tundra, a longhorn calf.

“Children need to be outside, children need to be with animals and they need to understand that animals need care,” said Ramona Bass, the zoo’s chairman of the board.

The corral is intended to be a place for fun, while providing education for children about responsible animal husbandry and conservation.

The zoo sees more than one million visitors every year and is home to more than 500 animal species.

The new exhibit was developed through a 10-year, $2.5 million partnership with Toyota Motor North America.