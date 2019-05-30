Are Fort Worth’s finances stable? This agency thinks so

Facebook Live with Mayor Betsy Price on election night Incumbent Betsy Price led in the race for Fort Worth mayor by nearly 3,000 votes as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Incumbent Betsy Price led in the race for Fort Worth mayor by nearly 3,000 votes as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fort Worth’s borrowed money will cost taxpayer a little less thanks to a new rating from Moody’s Investor Services, a sign recent pension reform may have a positive effect on the city’s finances.

The financial services company Thursday affirmed the city’s rating tied to about $830 million in debt at Aa3 with a stable outlook. The move to a stable outlook means Moody’s is confident the city’s financial situation will remain healthy in the short term.

This marks a slight upgrade for the city. In two of the last three years Moody’s downgraded city general obligation bonds, citing the ballooning pension liability. Fort Worth debt service was rated Aa3 with a negative outlook, meaning the rating could be downgraded again.

The lower the rating, the more it costs the city to borrow money. Aa3 ratings are high quality with very low credit risk, according to Moody’s.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The credit rating agency attributed the slight upgrade to “a strong management team able to leverage revenue growth” against a growing costs of pensions, investment and the demands of the city’s growing population.

Fort Worth city employees earlier this year approved pension changes aimed at fixing a $1.6 billion shortfall.

The plan comes at a cost for both taxpayers and employees. Taxpayers will pitch in an additional 4.5% or about $21 million annually to the Fort Worth Employees’ Retirement Fund, bringing the contribution to $115 million each year. General employees will pay an extra 1.1% while police and fire employees will pay 3.8% more.

City manager David Cooke directed departments to cut budgets by about 2% to cover the increased pension costs.

Moody’s calculates the unfunded liability as $3.75 billion, significantly higher than the city’s $1.6 billion estimate.

For Moody’s to consider upgrading the rating again, Fort Worth will need considerable corporate investment and job creation along with continued reduction of the the unfunded pension liability.

If the city’s debt increases significantly or if the pension burden increases further, Moody’s could downgrade the rating.