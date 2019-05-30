Fort Worth
EF-1 tornado caused damage in north Fort Worth, National Weather Service says
Drone video shows storm damage in north Fort Worth
The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado, packing 90 mph winds, touched down Wednesday in the Heritage Trace neighborhood in far north Fort Worth.
A survey team went to the neighborhood, where fences were knocked down, live oak trees were ripped apart and shingles were blown off rooftops. The Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for about a half-mile.
The hardest-hit area was the two blocks around the 3700 block of Oliver Street. Damage was visible on nearby Pendleton Drive and Horace Avenue.
The Weather Service is also headed to assess damage in the Rockwall area as well as Mabank in Kaufman County and Canton in Van Zandt County, about 75 miles east of Dallas.
It is believed tornadoes touched down in all of the those areas Wednesday afternoon and evening.
“There were at least three, maybe four tornadoes,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Stalley.
In all, the National Weather Service issued 10 tornado warnings on Wednesday. While there’s a chance of storms every day for the next week, it shouldn’t be a repeat of Wednesday.
“This is probably the last good springtime severe weather setup we’ll see,” Stalley said. “We can still see severe weather on a more limited basis, but nothing as widespread as this.”
Comments