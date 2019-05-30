Fort Worth
Intruder shot by resident after breaking into home, fighting with residents, police say
A man who had an argument with his girlfriend was shot early Thursday when he broke into a home and fought with residents, police said.
The intruder and the residents did not know each other, police said.
The suspect was who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen was taken to a local hospital. His condition was unavailable.
Police responded to a burglary in progress call about 2:35 a.m. in the 3400 block of Schwartz Ave.
Investigators determined that a man broke into a home, fought with a resident and then ran away. This all happened after the intruder had an argument with his girlfriend, police said.
But the intruder returned to the residence a second time and was shot when he attempted to fight residents again, police said.
The wounded intruder fled the scene, but police located him a short time later.
