Football, national speakers and memorial event planned for fallen Fort Worth officer

Mike Randall said when he meets with families of fallen officers, they all have the same request: Don’t forget about us.

He hopes to fulfill that request for the family of Garrett Hull.

Randall and his wife, Rosemary Zore, founded the organization The Fallen Officers in 2018 to help support the families of officers killed in the line of duty. On June 15, the organization will put on The Garrett Hull Blue Bowl at Farrington Field in Fort Worth from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hull, a Fort Worth police officer, was killed in the line of duty in September.

The Robert L. Zore Foundation, based in Florida, will present a $1,000 Garrett Hull College Scholarship and give a check to the Hull family, Randall said.

“We want this to be the best event Fort Worth has ever seen,” he said.

The Garrett Hull Blue Bowl will consist of a memorial service, a flag football tournament and speeches from local and national leaders. Current and former NFL players will be on site for pictures and autographs. Admission as a spectator for the games is free.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Tarrant County Sheriff Bill E. Waybourn, Congressman Roger Williams and Rep. Kay Granger are among the speakers at the event.

Flag football teams can register until June 13. The cost to register is $50 per person or $800 for a team. Teams can have up to 16 people. Game play will be 8-versus-8 and is co-ed, and each member will receive a Blue Bowl T-shirt, breakfast, lunch and soft drinks.

Registration is available through garretthull.com or thefallenofficers.com. To apply for the scholarship, visit thefallenofficers.com.

