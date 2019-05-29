Fort Worth
Alliance Town Center will welcome a new hotel this fall
Alliance Town Center was a development originally envisioned of having everything, and soon it will even have a hotel. The new Hyatt Place Fort Worth will open this fall at Alliance Town Center.
The hotel will be five stories with 130 rooms. Amenities are geared more toward the business and practical side, with a restaurant, bar, a fitness center and an odds and ends program that allows guests to borrow or buy items they may have forgotten to pack.
The location of the hotel is strategic — at 3201 Alliance Town Center, the new hotel is within walking distance of all the shops and restaurants in the development. It’s also six miles from the Alliance Airport and near the Texas Motor Speedway.
Construction for Hyatt Place Fort Worth/Alliance Town Center is underway, and the opening is scheduled for September 2019.
