Tornado strikes Canton in East Texas after DFW storms leave damage in their wake

A tornado struck the East Texas town of Canton, about 75 miles east of Dallas, damaging businesses near the intersection of State Highway 64 and State Highway 19.

The tornado struck about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday with Van Zandt County sheriff’s deputies reporting damage to buildings and power lines.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Canton is familiar with devastating tornadoes. In April 2017, at least 54 people were injured and five killed after a violent tornado touched down near Canton.

Wednesday’s tornado then moved northeast of Interstate 20 toward Grand Saline with debris on the road and limbs on the power lines.





Tornado warnings began more than four hours earlier in Tarrant and Parker counties and continued throughout the afternoon.

There were no confirmed tornadoes in Tarrant County, but tornadoes were reported east of Dallas in Rockwall, Kaufman and Van Zandt counties.





Storm sirens sounded across Tarrant, Denton and Parker counties as the warnings were issued.





In far north Fort Worth, fences were blown down, trees were broken and shingles were knocked off rooftops by what appeared to be straight-line winds. The damage covered about a two-block area around the 3700 block of Oliver Street, in the Heritage neighborhood. There was also damage on Pendleton Drive and Horace Avenue.

“It was scary,” said Sue Oxford, who watched the tree limbs blow from inside her home.

Once the storms passed, residents were immediately outside, using chainsaws to clean up downed tree limbs and debris.

Elsewhere, power poles were damaged by what appeared to be strong winds in Saginaw.





The Star-Telegram’s media partner, WFAA, also reported bleachers were damaged at baseball fields at Leon Tuttle Park in Rockwall east of Dallas.





Storm chances won’t completely go away over the remainder of the week, but it will be far less than what was seen on Wednesday. A rare late May cold front helped trigger Wednesday’s storms





“This was our last late spring event,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Stalley. “We’re going to getting into more of the summertime pop-up thunderstorms.”

There will be a 20-30 percent chance of thunderstorms every day through next Wednesday.