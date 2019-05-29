Tornado warning issued for parts of Tarrant, Parker counties

Cars stuck on flooded Fort Worth street during heavy rain Emergency crew rescues vehicles stuck in high water during storm Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Cleburne Road and Devitt Street. Storm system rolled in overnight in Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Emergency crew rescues vehicles stuck in high water during storm Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Cleburne Road and Devitt Street. Storm system rolled in overnight in Fort Worth area.

A tornado warning has been issued until 1:45 p.m. for parts of Tarrant County and Parker County, including Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland HIlls.

The storm was located near Lakeside and White Settlement. The National Weather Service tweeted there have been reports of funnels and golf ball size hail.

A tornado watch has also been issued until 8 p.m. Wednesday that includes, Tarrant, Dallas, Parker, Hood, Johnson, Ellis and Denton counties.

Severe thunderstorms are already firing up west and northwest of Fort Worth capable of producing strong winds and quarter-size hail.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for counties just west of Fort Worth, including Denton, Parker, Wise, Hood and Palo Pinto counties until 1 p.m.

Storms were expected to arrive in Tarrant County sometime between noon and 4 p.m. A flash flood watch is in effect until Thursday morning for most of North Texas with 2 to 3 inch rainfalls possible.

“It’s definitely one of those days where you want to have a reliable weather source,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez.

Hernandez said forecasters are worried that storms could “train” over some areas bringing repeated rounds of heavy rain for several hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Dallas-Fort Worth area under an enhanced risk of storms (3 on a scale of 5).





Damaging winds, large hail and some tornadoes are all possible.

“A semi-focused risk for tornadoes appears to exist within a corridor from north-central/northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma into west/southwest Arkansas,” the Storm Prediction Center forecast said. “Additionally, very large hail will be possible, along with a continued risk for locally damaging winds.”

1:09pm - Tornado threat continues across the warned area. There have been reports of funnels as well as golf ball size hail. Seek shelter immediately! #dfwwx #txwx https://t.co/ft8ID9DfPI — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 29, 2019