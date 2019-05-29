Severe thunderstorm watch just west of Fort Worth. When will storms arrive in DFW?

What to do when you hear a tornado siren Missouri StormAware demonstrates how tornado sirens are used and discusses their limited roles and how Missourians should react when sirens are sounded. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri StormAware demonstrates how tornado sirens are used and discusses their limited roles and how Missourians should react when sirens are sounded.

Severe thunderstorms are already firing up west and northwest of Fort Worth capable of producing strong winds and quarter-size hail.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for counties just west of Fort Worth, including Denton, Parker, Wise, Hood and Palo Pinto counties until 1 p.m.

Storms are expected to arrive in Tarrant County sometime between noon and 4 p.m. A flash flood watch is in effect until Thursday morning for most of North Texas with 2- to 3- inch rainfalls possible.

“It’s definitely one of those days where you want to have a reliable weather source,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hernandez said forecasters are worried that storms could “train” over some areas bringing repeated rounds of heavy rain for several hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Dallas-Fort Worth area under an enhanced risk of storms (3 on a scale of 5).





Damaging winds, large hail and some tornadoes are all possible.

“A semi-focused risk for tornadoes appears to exist within a corridor from north-central/northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma into west/southwest Arkansas,” the Storm Prediction Center forecast said. “Additionally, very large hail will be possible, along with a continued risk for locally damaging winds.”

Flood Threat for Today



There is a threat for severe weather for North TX, coupled with a threat for flash flooding. Areas from the metroplex eastward along I30 will have the greatest risk. Stay safe from all hazards as storms move thru today into tonight. #txwx #txflood #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/wvfaoXRxtZ — NWSWGRFC (@NWSWGRFC) May 29, 2019

7:50am CDT #SPC Day1 Outlook Enhanced Risk: from north-central texas northeastward across southern/eastern missouri and into illinois and also from southeast ohio eastward to the mid atlantic coast https://t.co/GtEvHQ3UxE pic.twitter.com/T0NCI6SB2B — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) May 29, 2019