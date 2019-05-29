What retail bust? La Gran Plaza is getting bigger and busier

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

Even though malls all over the country are reconsidering the future of brick-and-mortar retail, La Gran Plaza is planning an expansion of the pad sites surrounding the mall.

According to plans submitted to the city, developers for La Gran Plaza are planning a new shell building for restaurants and retail. The total square footage is 15,886 on the Seminary Drive side of the shopping center. No tenants have been announced, and no timeline has been set for construction.

The development at La Gran Plaza flies in the face of conventional wisdom — that brick-and-mortar retail is dying and malls are part of the decline. The pad sites along La Gran Plaza have been undergoing development in the past year, including a new laundromat in the final stages of construction on the north side of the property, with more coming later this year. Part of its success has been the sheer variety of retail at La Gran Plaza: It offers everything from pharmacy and grocery to clothing and medical offices.

La Gran Plaza also underwent major renovations to rebrand itself to cater to the growing Hispanic community and often hosts events to draw people to the mall.

