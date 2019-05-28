Prepare for heavy rain: Flash flood watch for DFW starts Wednesday morning

Drivers forge ahead along flooded Texas street Storms brought rain, hail and flooding to parts of Houston, Texas, late May 9. Police reported water rescues, with up to 40 people trapped by flooding. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Houston, Pasadena and the Woodlands. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Storms brought rain, hail and flooding to parts of Houston, Texas, late May 9. Police reported water rescues, with up to 40 people trapped by flooding. The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Houston, Pasadena and the Woodlands.

A flash flood watch goes into effect Wednesday morning for the Dallas-Fort Worth area as heavy rains are expected to move across North Texas.





The flash flood watch runs through Thursday morning with forecasters predicting 2 to 3 inches of rain.

“Definitely we will see heavy rain with higher amounts in some areas,” said Monique Fellers, a National Weather Service meteorologist .

How quickly the storm system moves through the area could also lead to more flash flooding.

“There is potential for this system to slow down and that could exacerbate rainfall totals,” said Fellers, who added that areas where flooding has occurred over the last month could have problems again.

But like many of the storms over the last month, the timing and intensity of the storms isn’t easy to predict.

Storms west of Fort Worth Tuesday night could influence’s Wednesday’s weather.

Severe storms with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed DFW under an enhanced risk for severe storms (3 on a scale of 5).

Fellers said the storms could arrive in Tarrant County by noon Wednesday or later in the afternoon.