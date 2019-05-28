When will Fort Worth’s red light cameras be turned off? Depends on Texas Gov. Abbott

2016’s worst red light runners American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos and realize they are too dangerous to ignore. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos and realize they are too dangerous to ignore.

Red light cameras in Fort Worth could go dark in a matter of days.

The city’s contract with the vendor that operates the cameras would end as soon as Gov. Greg Abbott signs a bill that bans the cameras in Texas, city attorney Sarah Fullenwider told the Star-Telegram in an email. Abbott said last year that he wanted to see the cameras banned in Texas.

Abbott has until June 16 to sign bills into law or veto them.

The city contracts with Verra Mobility, formerly known as American Traffic Solutions, to operate 58 red light cameras at 44 intersections. The contract was set to expire in 2026.

Supporters have long said the cameras make streets safer and generate needed money for communities and the state. Critics argue that the cameras violate the U.S. Constitution and lead to rear-end accidents.





“Our citizens have been waiting a long time to get rid of red light cameras,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said earlier this month, when announcing that it was time to consider the bill.

The bill was sponsored and championed by state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford.

Red light cameras have been in Texas since 2007.