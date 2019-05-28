Fort Worth
Driver was intoxicated when vehicle hit patrol cars, injured officers, police say
A Fort Worth motorist accused of driving while intoxicated hit two police cars and injured two patrol officers late Monday on the South Freeway, police said.
The officers suffered minor injuries in the crash, which occurred in the 2500 block of the South Freeway or Interstate 35W.
Police arrested Theodore Lamorse Franklin, 69, at the scene.
He was in the Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $500 bail.
The accident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.
One officer was inside of his patrol vehicle and the other officer was standing outside when they were hit by the suspected DWI driver, police said.
Both officers were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
Franklin faces a charge of driving while intoxicated/open container.
