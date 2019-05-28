Convicted killer denied new trial despite Fort Worth crime lab investigation

Fort Worth crime lab investigation A forensic scientist in the Fort Worth police crime lab has been placed on administrative leave while internal affairs investigates allegations she failed to conduct a quality control test, then tried to cover it up. She denies wrongdoing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A forensic scientist in the Fort Worth police crime lab has been placed on administrative leave while internal affairs investigates allegations she failed to conduct a quality control test, then tried to cover it up. She denies wrongdoing.

A man who pleaded guilty in March to murder and a string of aggravated robberies will not get a new trial despite an investigation into a Fort Worth police crime lab forensic scientist involved in the case, a judge has ruled.

Defense attorney Jack Strickland had sought the new trial on behalf of Donnell Ray Page, an 18-year-old Fort Worth man convicted in the murder of 58-year-old Jose Ontiveros, a taco vendor fatally shot while trying to intervene during a robbery outside a Fort Worth bar on July 1, 2017.

Originally charged with capital murder, Page agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty in exchange for 45 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to five other unrelated aggravated robbery cases in exchange for 20-year sentences.

Hours after the March 14 plea hearing was completed, Strickland said he was informed that Amanda Schaffner, a forensic scientist in the crime lab’s serology and DNA unit who had had some kind of involvement in Page’s case, was under investigation and had been on administrative leave since March 5.

The Star-Telegram had previously reported that Schaffner was placed on leave while internal affairs investigates allegations that she failed to conduct a required quality control test on lab equipment and then tried to cover it up. Schaffner has denied any wrongdoing to lab supervisors.

Prosecutor Tim Bednarz called Fort Worth robbery detective S. Main to the stand during Tuesday’s hearing to testify about what he described as “overwhelming evidence” that pointed to Page’s guilt, including Page’s confession to the fatal shooting and several of the aggravated robberies.





Main testified that police had also obtained video taken at a Texaco hours before the fatal shooting that showed Page getting out of a stolen white SUV and trying to rob a man at gunpoint at the gas pumps. She said the stolen SUV is the same vehicle believed used in Ontivero’s murder.

A gun found at Page’s feet in a gold Honda when it was pulled over by police was later determined through ballistics to be the murder weapon, she said.





Main said DNA samples from suspects and evidence were submitted to the property room to be tested by the crime lab — information that was mentioned in police reports and the casefile.

Those DNA test results are pending, prosecutors say.

State District Judge Elizabeth Beach ruled that DNA tests not done or still pending were not material to the facts of the case and denied Strickland’s motion.

Strickland said he was troubled that Larry Moore, chief of the criminal division, had told him last week that he would withdraw the 45-year plea offer if Page was granted a new trial. Strickland said Moore at first said he wouldn’t offer Page less than 50 years in prison if he won a new trial, then later that he wouldn’t extend a plea offer to Page at all.

“I’ve got as many years prosecuting as Larry Moore and that’s nothing that I would have ever done,” Strickland said after the hearing.

Strickland said the plea deal was not sabotaged by anything that Page, the defense, or even prosecutors did.

“This was the Fort Worth Crime Lab and I think it would have been much more professional to say, all right, he gets a new trial. We’re going to investigate this. It’s not going to come to a hill of beans, and then he re-enters his plea and goes on down the road,” Strickland said. “I can’t see punishing someone for invoking a right that they have.”





Moore said the defense must have considered the DNA results to be immaterial because it agreed to the plea without the results.

“The defendant confessed to the crimes, there is considerable corroborating evidence, and, as expected, the judge ruled the results of the DNA testing would be immaterial to the outcome of the case,” he said in a statement. “We offered the defendant a very fair plea, which the judge has now upheld.”





The administrative investigation of Schaffner is ongoing, according to Sgt Chris Daniels, a police spokesman.





According to a “corrective action report” shared with the Star-Telegram by Strickland, lab management believes Schaffner made a “simple error” by not running a performance check plate. But when confronted with the error, the report states, “she attempted to disguise her mistake due to her perception of being under extra scrutiny” because she was previously being placed on a performance improvement plan.





Lab management concluded the incident did not directly affect casework.

They listed a myriad of proposed corrective actions, ranging from reworking any impacted case requested by the DA’s office to requesting a third party lab to review or even reprocess casework in which Schaffner was involved.