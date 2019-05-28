Severe storms are back Wednesday and could bring heavy rain with them

Watch as firefighters rescue a dog from a creek Firefighters in McKinney, TX rescued a man and his dogs after they fell into a creek. Video taken on the scene shows the firefighters pulling a dog to safety. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Firefighters in McKinney, TX rescued a man and his dogs after they fell into a creek. Video taken on the scene shows the firefighters pulling a dog to safety.

After a lull over the Memorial Day weekend, the severe storm threat is returning for the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

While there is only a slight chance on Tuesday afternoon, rain chances return for everybody on Wednesday.

“We are going to have some storms around tomorrow, particularly in the afternoon hours,” said National Weather Service meterologist Matt Stalley. “Some of those could be severe with the primary threats being wind and hail but we can’t rule out a tornado threat depending on how these storms develop.”

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of North Texas, including Dallas and Grand Prairie under an enhanced risk (3 on a scale of 5) for severe storms on Wednesday. Fort Worth and points west of the Metroplex are under a slight risk (2 on a scale of 5).

“If the thermodynamics are supportive, thunderstorms capable of all severe hazards, including tornadoes and very large hail, may develop Wednesday evening across north-central/northeast Texas, eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas,” the Storm Prediction Center forecast said..

With the ground still saturated from a wet May, flash flooding could also be a concern.

“There could be multiple inches of rainfall, especially in the northeast portions of Texas,” Stalley said.

The West Gulf River Forecast Center said storms could impact the Brazos and Colorado rivers on Tuesday and the Upper Trinity, Neches and Sabine rivers on Wednesday.

Some U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reservoirs are still well above normal.

Lake Grapevine is 16 feet into its flood pool while Lake Benbrook is 11 feet above and Joe Pool Lake is nearly 8 feet high. All of those Corps lakes are designed to hold floodwaters to prevent downstream flooding.

There will likely be scattered storms during the day with a line of storms moving through Dallas-Fort Worth either late Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday night.





Lower rain chances will stick around through the rest of the week but “those will be little bit hit or miss,” Stalley said.

3:25am CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Enhanced Risk: across northeast tx far southeast ok far western ar https://t.co/rEAejNpVr0 pic.twitter.com/hdlkrntjxa — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) May 28, 2019