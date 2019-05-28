Murder suspect taken into custody, accused in slaying of man in Fort Worth parking lot

Man shot near Fort Worth business Fort Worth, Texas police searching for gunman in a fatal shooting near a business on East Berry Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth, Texas police searching for gunman in a fatal shooting near a business on East Berry Street.

A Fort Worth man was booked into jail Tuesday morning and accused in a fatal shooting last week where a victim was shot in a business parking lot.

Avery Levar Colter, 27, of Fort Worth, was booked into the Fort Worth Jail shortly after 9:30 a.m. on a charge of murder. His bail had not been set.

Colter is accused of killing 28-year-old Tony Austin Jr. on March 21 in the 1300 block of East Berry Street.

Austin died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police did not provide any other details on the shooting or a motive.

Witnesses reported a man opened fire at the victim, got into a vehicle and then sped away on East Berry Street.





No other injuries were reported.





Police responded to the shooting shortly before 12:30 p.m. March 21

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Ace Auto Repair & Tire.

A man who answered the telephone at the tire business declined to comment.

Officers closed part of the street in both directions for more than two hours as they gathered evidence in the homicide.

Detectives also collected surveillance video from nearby businesses for leads on the gunman.