Man drowns at Grapevine Lake on Memorial Day weekend

A man’s body was found in Grapevine Lake Sunday evening after he was reported missing.

Firefighters responded to Rockledge Park at about 5:22 p.m. for a reported drowning, Grapevine Fire Department posted on Facebook.

Witnesses told firefighters where the man had last been seen. Marine 1 responded and started running sonar in the area, and the Grapevine fire department Dive Team started searching the lake.

The Flower Mound Fire Department along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens helped with the search. Divers found the man’s body and police and TPWD worked with bystanders and family that were on scene.

“It only takes seconds for someone to disappear below the water, please wear a life jacket, learn to swim, have a swim buddy, and learn CPR, this will help you enjoy our local reservoirs, specifically Grapevine Lake,” firefighters said on their Facebook.