Fort Worth firefighter dies from cancer caused by heat, smoke exposure

A Fort Worth firefighter died Friday from pancreatic cancer caused by heat and smoke exposure.

Capt. Keven Teague was a firefighter in Fort Worth for 24 years, Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis said in a Facebook post.

Teague, 46, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two weeks ago and was being treated at a local hospital. He leaves behind a wife and two children, ages 6 and 9.

“The FWFD will honor Keven in the future by becoming a leader in firefighter cancer reduction, research and strategy,” Davis said in the post. “Although the FWFD family grieves the loss of such a respected fire officer and friend, our focus will be to move heaven and earth to support his family moving forward.”

Teague’s death is considered to be in the line of duty because he most likely developed cancer as a result of his service as a firefighter. A firefighter who dies from cancer is presumed to have developed the disease due to exposure to heat, carcinogens, smoke or radiation, according to a press release from Fort Worth Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 440.

Teague was born in Fort Worth and graduated from Lake Worth High School before joining the Navy, according to his obituary. He loved traveling, hunting and fishing.

“Most of all, Keven was a loving husband, father, and family man. His family took priority above all else, and Keven rarely missed a soccer game, dance recital, school program, or family gathering,” Teague’s obituary says.

A GoFundMe page started for the family had raised $43,000 as of Sunday afternoon.

Cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters, according to the International Association of Firefighters.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Northside Baptist Church in Weatherford. The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Moncrief Cancer Institute or the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.