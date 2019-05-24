Fort Worth

Young girl taken to hospital after being pulled from Fort Worth pool, authorities say

Fort Worth

A young girl in distress was pulled from a pool Friday evening in north Fort Worth, authorities said.

The girl, who is either four or five years old, was taken by ambulance to Cook Children’s Medical Center in serious condition.

The pool is on Chuparosa Drive, near Harmon Road and Heritage Trace Parkway.

Authorities did not immediately release information about the circumstances of the near-drowning.

