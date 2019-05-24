Fort Worth
Woman dies in rollover wreck early Friday after her vehicle flipped on its side
A woman died early Friday morning after the vehicle she was driving hit a concrete pillar and rolled over, according to first responders.
Nevette Jacob Smoots, 58, of Fort Worth, was pronounced dead about 4:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of Sandy Lane, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
Smoots’ car flipped on the roadway and she was trapped inside after she struck a pillar in east Fort Worth about 4:10 a.m., a police call log showed.
A caller told a dispatcher that the vehicle was on its side, the call log stated.
Police are investigating the fatal accident.
