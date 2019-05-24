Woman dies in rollover wreck early Friday after her vehicle flipped on its side

Here are the five most dangerous intersections in Fort Worth The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year.

A woman died early Friday morning after the vehicle she was driving hit a concrete pillar and rolled over, according to first responders.

Nevette Jacob Smoots, 58, of Fort Worth, was pronounced dead about 4:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of Sandy Lane, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Smoots’ car flipped on the roadway and she was trapped inside after she struck a pillar in east Fort Worth about 4:10 a.m., a police call log showed.

A caller told a dispatcher that the vehicle was on its side, the call log stated.

Police are investigating the fatal accident.