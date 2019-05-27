Memorial Day service reminds what holiday is about. ‘Their history deserves retelling’

Fort Worth Memorial Day Service Hundreds attended a Memorial Day Service at Mount Olivet cemetery in Fort Worth on Monday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds attended a Memorial Day Service at Mount Olivet cemetery in Fort Worth on Monday.

As many barbecued, shopped or spent a day at the lake on Memorial Day, speakers at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth urged people to remember what the holiday is about.

“At times, Memorial Day seems at risk of becoming just another day off work. For those of us here today, that’s not the case,” Capt. J.T. Townsend told a crowd of about 300 people Monday evening at the cemetery. Townsend is the 12th Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base.

With dozens of American flags flapping in the breeze, Townsend read the names of various Texans who have died in the past two years while serving: Alexander W. Missildine, 20, from Tyler; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lee Smith, 35, from Arlington; Master Sgt. Jonathan J. Dunbar, 36, from Austin; and Army Ranger Sgt. Cameron Meddock, 26, from Spearman.

“Today is our day to say thank you to those who have for generations fit the bill,” Townsend said. “Their history deserves telling and retelling. Honor their sacrifices, and cherish their memories.”

Those in the crowd varied in where they were from and why they were attending the service, which was the 90th Memorial Day service hosted by Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Rick Flanagan, a Fort Worth native, said he has gone to the service about five times in the past six years to pay tribute to his father, who served in World War II.





Estelene Arterbury, 78, said it was her family’s first time at Fort Worth’s service, but her grandfather, who was wounded in World War I, is buried at the cemetery.

Ryan Rupf, 22, has been in Australia for the past seven years and said he wanted to attend the service to remember those who serve in the military.

And then there were those who hoped to honor their own family they have lost in war.

Deborah Seeger said it’s still hard to talk about her brother, Danny Bartoola, who died at 50 after contracting Hepatitis C while serving in Vietnam. He and Seeger’s son, who served in the Marines, both died in 2004.

“Danny was everyone’s rock,” she said in the cemetery after the service. “He would have enjoyed every day. I miss him a lot.”

Other speakers reiterated the importance of sharing the significance of Memorial Day with younger generations.

Tarrant County Judge B. Glen Whitley encouraged those who served to share their stories with young people. City Councilman Jungus Jordan of District 6 emphasized the importance of telling stories, many of which he said go untold.

“There are a lot of people who think Memorial Day is sitting in a boat in the middle of the lake, and they don’t understand the true meaning,” Jordan said. “There’s nothing wrong with sitting in the middle of the lake, but we’ve also got to remember the stories that went before us.”

Mayor Betsy Price was not able to attend the service, Jordan said.

The Moslah Shrine Band played a prelude and the national anthem at the service, and the Paralyzed Veterans of America Lone Star Chapter performed a 21-gun salute.