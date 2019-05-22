Fort Worth teen kidnapped after meeting man on Snapchat, escaped at a KFC, police say

Diamond M. Williams of Fort Worth is accused of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault in Azle.

A Fort Worth man was in custody Wednesday after authorities say he kidnapped a teenage girl and sexually assaulted her for several days before she escaped in Azle, Azle police said.

The girl, who was left unattended in a car in a parking lot Tuesday, ran into an Azle business and told employees she needed help because she was being held against her will.

When they arrived, Azle police found a suspect and arrested him.

“She voluntarily met him at a Fort Worth location,” Azle Police Chief Rick Pippins said Wednesday in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “At that point, he didn’t let her leave and took her.”

Police identified the suspect as Diamond M. Williams, 24, of Fort Worth. Williams was in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth on Wednesday facing charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.

The girl told Azle detectives she met Williams on Snapchat, a social media application.

Williams is accused of taking the girl about five days ago from a location in Fort Worth. She lives in Fort Worth with her parents.

On Tuesday shortly before 9:30 a.m., Williams drove to Azle with the girl. He left her in the car as he entered Cash America Pawn in the 600 block of Boyd Road in Azle.

The girl ran into a nearby KFC, where she asked for help from employees who called Azle police.

After his arrest, Williams was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a minor self-inflicted wound and later returned to the Azle police station.

The girl was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, where she was reunited with her family.

The girl was never reported as missing or as a runaway because Williams is accused of forcing the girl to contact her family and tell them she was fine and staying with friends, Azle police said.

The investigation continued Wednesday.

