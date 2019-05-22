Gator crossing: Alligator spotted near Eagle Mountain Lake

Small-town Texas mayor shoots the gator she says ate her mini-horse Judy Cochran, Mayor of Livingston, Texas and a great-grandmother, got revenge on the alligator she says killed her miniature horse three years ago. She shot the 12-foot, 580-pound gator in the head. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Judy Cochran, Mayor of Livingston, Texas and a great-grandmother, got revenge on the alligator she says killed her miniature horse three years ago. She shot the 12-foot, 580-pound gator in the head.

A roughly 4-foot alligator took a leisurely stroll this week near Eagle Mountain Lake, holding up traffic for some motorists.

Dallas Fort Worth Wildlife Control owner Randall Kennedy snapped a few photos of a gator crossing Wells Burnett Road along the lake dam Monday evening. Photos show the alligator walking across two lanes of traffic on the dam with at least five cars waiting for it.

Kennedy guessed the gator was coming from the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge on the northern end of Lake Worth. A number of alligators call that area home. A 12-footer was removed from Lake Worth in 2016.

Spring is a common time to see alligators on the move, and some have been spotted in the Trinity River, Kennedy said.

“Before it gets too blazing hot they’ll roam a lot,” he said.

He advised those who spot a gator to use caution and said people should avoid streams or brushy areas —where alligators tend to hangout — near Lake Worth. Many people are unaware alligators live in the DFW area, he said.

“Get pictures, report it, but leave it alone,” Kennedy said.