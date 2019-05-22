He got probation for crashing into 8 vehicles while under the influence of Ambien.

Brian Moore crash video June 22, 2017 Brian Moore of Lake Worth, Texas has been sentenced to probation for two years for driving while intoxicated. He damaged eight vehicles on June 22, 2017 in Fort Worth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brian Moore of Lake Worth, Texas has been sentenced to probation for two years for driving while intoxicated. He damaged eight vehicles on June 22, 2017 in Fort Worth.

A Lake Worth man has been sentenced to probation for driving under the influence of Ambien and crashing into eight vehicles during a traffic incident in 2017.

Brian J. Moore, 60, told Fort Worth police he was on his way to a pharmacy when he “got sidetracked.”

The crash was captured on cell phone video by another driver and released Tuesday by the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Moore was found guilty Friday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while under the influence of high levels of the pharmaceutical Zolpidem, otherwise known as Ambien.

Following the jury’s verdict, County Criminal Court No. 1 Judge David Cook sentenced Moore to probation for two years.

“Taking prescription medications is not a free pass to drive while intoxicated,” said prosecutor Lloyd Whelchel in a prepared statement. “If you chose to drive while intoxicated, even on prescribed medication, we will prosecute you. You are still under the influence of a drug and a danger to others on the road.”

On June 22, 2017, Moore was driving his gray Ford Edge near Interstate 20 and Crowley Road in Fort Worth when he drove over a median and began crashing into vehicles.

He drove away from that scene at a high rate of speed, still driving erratically before crashing into other vehicles stopped at a red traffic light several blocks away, according to officials at the district attorney’s office.

No serious injures were reported.

During testimony in Moore’s sentencing, his pastor told jurors that the Lake Worth man has since been to rehabilitation and gotten his chemical dependency under control.