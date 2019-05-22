Grapevine closes Lake Grapevine parks, boat ramps as water climbs 16 feet above normal

Restaurant at Joe Pool closed as lake floods The Oasis at Joe Pool Lake and Benbrook campground are closed after heavy rains cause flooding around Fort Worth lakes. Recreational areas around the lakes are impacted as summer season and Memorial Day nears. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Oasis at Joe Pool Lake and Benbrook campground are closed after heavy rains cause flooding around Fort Worth lakes. Recreational areas around the lakes are impacted as summer season and Memorial Day nears.

The rain has finally left the Dallas-Fort Worth area and it looks like the Charles Schwab Challenge will be rain-free this year, but the impacts from a wet spring are still being felt.

Lake Grapevine is 16 feet above normal, forcing the City of Grapevine to close all of its boat ramps and lake parks on Wednesday.

“These areas are mainly inaccessible and considered dangerous,” the city said in a press release. “The parks and boat ramps will have posted signage confirming their official closure. Patrons found inside the parks will be considered trespassing. These closures will be in effect until further notice, including throughout the Memorial Day weekend.”

Lake Benbrook remained more than 15 feet into its flood pool, and Joe Pool Lake was more than 8 feet above its conservation level.

All three lakes are U.S. Army Corps of Engineer lakes and are designed to prevent flooding downstream. All of the Corps parks at Lake Benbrook are closed due to high water. At Joe Pool Lake, some parts of Cedar Hill State Park and the popular Oasis restaurant remain closed.

All Tarrant Regional Water District reservoirs were discharging water Wednesday, and both Eagle Mountain Lake and Lake Bridgeport were getting close to conservation levels, according to its lake level blog.

The good news for golf fans is the PGA’s annual tour stop at Colonial Country Club looks like it won’t be impacted by rain this weekend.

Forecasters don’t have rain returning until the middle of next week.

“It will be windy and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez.

In other words, typical Colonial weather and Memorial Day weekend.