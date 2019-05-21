Fort Worth

Man critically wounded in shooting near Fort Worth business, police say

A man was critically wounded Tuesday afternoon near a Fort Worth business, police said.
FORT WORTH

A man was in critical condition Tuesday after being shot near a business on East Berry Street, authorities said.

Witnesses reported someone in a vehicle opened fire at the man and then sped away on East Berry Street.

No other injuries were reported.

Police responded to the shooting shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of E. Berry.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

