19-year-old from Fort Worth dies during Mormon mission in Mexico

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says a 19-year-old Texas man serving a religious mission in Mexico City died Saturday morning.

Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said Sunday that Andrew Carr of Fort Worth, Texas, died of asphyxiation from what seemed to be a faulty water heater in his apartment that left him unable to breathe.

His roommate was unharmed. Woodruff said Carr had left for a proselyting mission in Mexico City in October 2018.

Carr’s family says in a statement that they are deeply saddened by the loss and seeking comfort in their religion as they grieve his death.

Missions are considered rites of passage for many Mormons. Men serve two years and women serve 18 months.