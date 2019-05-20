The new Stockyards hotel is moving into second phase of construction

Fort Worth cattle drive celebrates 20 years Fort Worth Herd celebrated 20th anniversary with 20 longhorns drive Friday, May 10, 2019, along East Exchange Avenue in the Stockyards. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth Herd celebrated 20th anniversary with 20 longhorns drive Friday, May 10, 2019, along East Exchange Avenue in the Stockyards.

Construction for the new hotel at the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is moving forward.

According to the plans submitted to the city, Hotel Drover is moving into the second phase of construction. According to the plans, the building will be 155,937 square feet with 200 rooms and restaurant and office space.

Hotel Drover is part of a massive redevelopment of the Stockyards, in which several historic buildings are being renovated and more restaurants and retail are added. Hotel Drover was described as a four-star “restic resort” that would anchor redevelopment on Mule Alley.

The redevelopment is a public/private partnership project with the City of Fort Worth, Tarrant County and Majestic Realty Co. and The Hickman Companies.

Hotel Drover is scheduled to open next year.