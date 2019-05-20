Texas Panhandle-Oklahoma at high risk for tornado outbreak. What DFW could see Monday

NWS predicts outbreak of severe thunderstorms, violent tornadoes, heavy rain The National Weather Service is forecasting an outbreak of severe thunderstorms, violent tornadoes, and heavy rain across the plains today and tonight, with northern Texas, southern and central Oklahoma at the highest risk. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Weather Service is forecasting an outbreak of severe thunderstorms, violent tornadoes, and heavy rain across the plains today and tonight, with northern Texas, southern and central Oklahoma at the highest risk.

In the Texas Panhandle and parts of Oklahoma, this could be one of those days.

The Storm Prediction Center placed those areas under a high risk (5 on a scale of 5) for super cell storms.

“An outbreak of tornadoes, some potentially long-track and violent, is expected today into this evening over portions of northwest Texas into western and central Oklahoma,” the Storm Prediction Center forecast said. “More isolated but still potentially dangerous severe weather, including tornadoes and destructive winds and hail, is possible in surrounding parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas.”

The Storm Prediction Center warned everyone in those areas to be prepared to take cover..

“The best we can scientifically tell, this has the hallmarks of past notable tornado outbreaks,” tweeted Jared Guyer, a lead forecaster at the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla.

What’s in store for the Dallas-Fort Worth area isn’t as certain.





It isn’t clear if isolated storms will form but if they do, they could go severe quickly.

The Storm Prediction Center said “potentially tornadic supercells by early mid-afternoon” are possible for North Texas. If the cap, a layer of warm air, holds it will suppress storms from forming.

A wind advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday for the western half of North Texas, including Tarrant and Dallas counties with 20-30 mph wind speeds and gusts up to 40 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Dallas-Fort Worth area under a slight risk for severe storms (2 on a scale of 5.).





“We’ll be looking north of Interstate 20,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez. “”Tornadoes and large hail will be the main hazards but they may not develop at all.”

There will be another chance for severe storms overnight between midnight and 7 a.m. Tuesday that could bring damaging winds. That line of storms is expected to move east of Dallas by mid morning Tuesday.

“These storms will maintain a risk of large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes through the night in some areas,” the Storm Prediction Center said.

The latest forecast from SPC has increased the tornado probabilities from 30% to 45% from northwest Texas into central Oklahoma.



The last time a 45% tornado outlook was issued was during the Tornado Outbreak in Oklahoma and Kansas on 14 April 2012.https://t.co/DFvb0sQlo3 pic.twitter.com/lTfcEkv5hk — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) May 20, 2019

Here’s this morning’s thinking from @NWSFortWorth concerning severe storm potential in N TX thru Tues. Still uncertainty about severe storm formation N&W of the Metroplex today, because the atmosphere may remain capped to an extent. Keep up with the forecast, as it may change. pic.twitter.com/LPgfRwC9xy — Tom Bradshaw (@SoonerTom) May 20, 2019

This is a very serious and potentially life-threatening situation today (images have my more detailed thoughts and advice). Please plan now as things will QUICKLY change this afternoon. The best we can scientifically tell, this has the hallmarks of past notable tornado outbreaks. pic.twitter.com/XGiXq6q9OE — Jared Guyer (@JaredGuyer) May 20, 2019