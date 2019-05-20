Young motorcyclist killed after being hit by car at Fort Worth intersection, police say

A young motorcyclist was killed Sunday in Fort Worth when his vehicle was struck by a car, Fort Worth police said.

The victim has been identified as Isaiah Mobley of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Monday. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

The accident occurred about 8 p.m. Sunday at 900 Leota St.

Mobley was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not release any other details on the accident.

