Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near downtown Fort Worth Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police were investigating a fatal shooting in east Fort Worth Saturday afternoon.

One person was shot and killed. Police responded to the call at about 2 p.m. in the 4500 block of Richardson street.

The person’s identity has not been released. As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police had not made any arrests or identified any suspects.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW