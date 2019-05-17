Lake Benbrook inches from going over spillway. Here’s the latest on Saturday’s storms

Restaurant at Joe Pool closed as lake floods The Oasis at Joe Pool Lake and Benbrook campground are closed after heavy rains cause flooding around Fort Worth lakes. Recreational areas around the lakes are impacted as summer season and Memorial Day nears. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Oasis at Joe Pool Lake and Benbrook campground are closed after heavy rains cause flooding around Fort Worth lakes. Recreational areas around the lakes are impacted as summer season and Memorial Day nears.

Spring storms have been filling lakes with water and now they’re about to force a road closure near Lake Benbrook.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District announced Friday that Lakeside Drive, which cross below the spillway will close.

“Lake levels at Benbrook Lake are within inches of engaging the spillway at elevation 710 feet, the Corps said Friday. “Due to anticipated rain over the weekend, the public roadway that crosses the spillway (Lakeside Dr.) will be closed to ensure public safety at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 17 until lake levels allow safe use of the road.”

The Corps said thousands of reservations are being cancelled at parks and campsites due to the safety hazards.

Severe storms are expected to rumble across North Texas and arrive in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by mid-day Saturday — if not a little earlier.





“We think storms will develop west of us overnight and organize into a line,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Fano. “They should arrive in the I-35 corridor mid-morning to early afternoon.”

For Tarrant County, the greatest threats appear to be damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall.

Just to the south and east the severe threat could be greater.

The Storm Prediction Center has Fort Worth under a slight risk for severe storms (2 on a scale of 5) but Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Waco, Austin, Tyler and Shreveport are under an enhanced risk (3 on a scale of 5).

“Severe storms are possible over a large area Saturday, from Texas to Iowa, with the greatest threat across central/northeast Texas toward the Arklatex and through western Arkansas, where a few tornadoes along with hail and damaging wind gusts are possible,” the Storm Prediction Center said.

As with recent rounds of storms this timeline could change.

“There’s still some uncertainty to the timing,” Fano said. “If the storms do happen to blow through early, a second round of storms could develop later in the afternoon.”

With lakes like Lake Benbrook being full, flooding is also a concern but Fano said these storms should move through the area quickly rather than stall.

The West Gulf River Forecast Center is now focusing its concerns on the Colorado River east to the Sabine River.

The storms should be gone by late Saturday afternoon, but rain chances will return Monday, putting more pressure on area lakes.

So you want to be a meteorologist?



Look at these models for 7am Saturday, and say EXACTLY when storms will arrive. And don't get it wrong!



This is why timing for storm arrival is not set in stone. It depends on where/when storms develop to our west, and the path they take. pic.twitter.com/5SbPJnYG93 — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) May 17, 2019

Latest on Sat storms: A line of storms will move thru the area from the west during the morning, approaching the I-35 corridor by late morning or midday. Take a few minutes to see our graphics for specific details on the timing & what we are watching. Stay tuned! #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/pLZIQFPlXx — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 17, 2019

1:02am CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Enhanced Risk: across central/northeast tx far southeast ok western ar far southwest mo and far northwest la https://t.co/rEAejNHwPA pic.twitter.com/XSHM672DDA — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) May 17, 2019

Severe thunderstorms will also bring the threat of heavy rainfall and renewed river flooding. Interests from the Colorado River east to the Sabine River should be aware of the possibility of new river flooding. Be Flood Aware and Flood Prepared! #txflood pic.twitter.com/GBVgOWm6M5 — NWSWGRFC (@NWSWGRFC) May 17, 2019