One of two men shot in the head in Fort Worth has died from his injuries

A man who was shot in the head at an apartment complex in south Fort Worth on Tuesday has died.

Another man was also shot in the head following an argument that occurred at or near the Republic Deer Creek Apartments, but his condition is unknown.

The man who died was identified as Austin James Tomlinson, 25, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Both of the men were taken to a hospital for treatment after being shot, police said.

Tomlinson died about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to authorities.

Police responded to the shooting call shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Goldstein Gate Drive.

Investigators determined an argument broke out in a residence and the two men were shot.

The shooter fled the scene.

Police were still searching for the suspect on Friday.



