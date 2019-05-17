Possum Kingdom Lake dream house just got listed for a record-breaking $11 million

What can $11 million buy you? This home on Possum Kingdom Lake This $11 million Possum Kingdom lakehouse just got listed. It includes 2.943 acres and views of the lake. Located 80 miles northwest of Fort Worth, it includes 5 bedrooms and sleeps 30 people. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This $11 million Possum Kingdom lakehouse just got listed. It includes 2.943 acres and views of the lake. Located 80 miles northwest of Fort Worth, it includes 5 bedrooms and sleeps 30 people.

It’s that time of year when everyone is thinking about heading to the lake and many are dreaming of purchasing a weekend getaway.

This 8,000 square-foot house that just went on the market at Possum Kingdom Lake, 80 miles northwest of Fort Worth, has just about everything — stunning views, a kitchen that can handle large groups and five bedrooms that can sleep 30.

Located at The Ranch development, the home also has a record-breaking asking price of $11 million.

The record sale price at the lake was set at $3,05 million in 2014.

Known as “The Beehive,” the home got its name from the first letter of the owners’ last name — Blake and Tara Bozman.

D Magazine featured the University Park couple’s getaway in 2016.

Built in 2011, it includes 2.943 acres and features a swim-up bar, a cabana and sunken kitchen. An infinity pool can be heated or cooled depending on the season.

“My husband kept saying, ‘We want to start from the outside and work our way in,’” Tara Bozman told D Magazine.

Who are the buyers for such a house?

Real estate agent Dee Dee Jordan said buyers could come from Dallas-Fort Worth, Midland, Odessa, Houston and Abilene. But Jordan said she’s had interest in other Possum Kingdom properties from as far away as California.