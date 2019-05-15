Four face organized crime charges, accused of stealing guns and a Roomba from Walmart

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 24 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Three teens and a 20-year-old man are accused of engaging in organized criminal activity. Their target: Walmart.

They are accused of taking $541.72 worth of items from the Walmart at 2900 Renaissance Drive, police said.

The suspects are identified as Saul Lopez, 20; Erick Baez, 19; and Juan Flores and Victor Barragan, both 17.

They were arrested based on a coordinated effort to commit a theft, police said. People convicted of organized criminal activity can face increased penalties under Texas state law.

Items taken included a smartwatch, a BB gun, a dual ammo revolver, an iRobot Roomba, and just under a case of Modelo beer, police said.

Officers responded to the call shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart on Renaissance Square.

The four were booked Tuesday afternoon into the Fort Worth Jail after being taken into custody.

Police did not provide further information on the arrest.

