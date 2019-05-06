A health inspector put the lid on potluck lunches at this Texas senior center

Burleson stops senior potlucks after health inspection The Burleson Senior Activity Center had stopped its traditional Monday potlucks after a Tarrant County health inspector expressed concern about food temperatures. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Burleson Senior Activity Center had stopped its traditional Monday potlucks after a Tarrant County health inspector expressed concern about food temperatures.

Potluck lunches have been a staple at the Burleson Senior Activity Center for years.

But the tradition of bringing a hot or cold dish from home has come to an end — at least for now — after a Tarrant County health inspector raised concerns about the way food was being handled.

Some regulars at the senior center said the potluck meals that took place about three Mondays per month were harmless and sociable. They are asking city officials to step in and bring the informal meals back.

“No one has gotten sick in 20 years,” Richard Livingston, 82, a regular at the meals, said in an interview before addressing the Burleson City Council.

“I guess they feel like the kitchen is not up to snuff,” he said. “But the people who do the cooking are concerned about the (well-being of the) people who eat the food.”

No food-borne illnesses have been reported, said DeAnna Phillips, Burleson spokeswoman.

She said a Tarrant County Public Health inspector visited the senior center kitchen March 28. Although much of Burleson is in Johnson County, the city contracts with neighboring Tarrant County for food inspections, which are performed routinely.

During a follow-up phone call with that inspector the second week of April, “the inspector asked about the potlucks and strongly suggested staff discontinue the practice of participants making sides and bringing them into the shelter to heat up,” Phillips said.

With the inspector’s blessing, Phillips said, senior center officials agreed to do the final potlucks already scheduled in April, but not schedule any additional potlucks in May or subsequent months — until issues of food preparation and transportation could be worked out.

Failing to keep hot foods such as casseroles sufficiently hot, and cold foods sufficiently cold, could cause food-borne illnesses. It’s well known that improper food storage can lead to food-borne illnesses such as listeria, which are often collectively called food poisoning.

“This is a violation of the Texas Food Establishment Rules which state that food offered for public consumption cannot be prepared at a private residence,” Richard Hill, Tarrant County Public Health spokesman, said in a statement.

But even so, potlucks are extremely popular among churches, workplaces and other social groups as a way to promote fellowship. Many efforts have been made in Texas and other states to crack down on the mishandling of food while still allowing church potlucks to continue.

“To be fair to the Tarrant County folks, I think in their minds they are protecting the interests of the folks that frequent our senior center,” Burleson Mayor Ken Shetter said after Livingston addressed the council. “But it seems to me that maybe it’s a case where the government, by trying to do a good thing, is maybe just doing too much.”

Officials at the senior center are exploring options. One possibility might be that the senior center itself might provide the hot meals on potluck Monday, and ask the seniors to bring in less heat-sensitive items such as bread and cookies.

But Livington said many regulars at the senior center are against that. They want their traditional casseroles and hot side dishes, like they have been making at home for decades.